DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fin de año

Malanga Café
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Llegó la Nochevieja! Llegó la hora de cerrar un 2023 en el que no hemos parado de bailar, y vamos a hacerlo con la versión más malanguera de Malanga, con sus residentes Dj Bebé y Fosc pinchando afro, tropical, world disco… con ese sonido orgánico, divertid...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.