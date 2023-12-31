DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BRESH Nochevieja

IFEMA
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€54.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

¡Te esperamos en la NOCHEVIEJA más LINDA del mundo!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por BRESH NOCHEVIEJA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

IFEMA

Av. del Partenón, 5, 28042 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.