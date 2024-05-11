DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robot Rock Alive

Razzmatazz
Sat, 11 May 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Robot Rock Alive recrea el legendario concierto "Alive 2007" y añade algunos tintes creativos de discos posteriores como lo hubieran hecho ellos mismos. Con réplicas de los cascos y atuendos icónicos de Daft Punk, ofrecen una experiencia nostálgica y emoci...

Organizado por Robot Rock Alive.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Razzmatazz

Carrer dels Almogàvers, 122, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

