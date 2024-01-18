Top track

Elisabeth Elektra - Broken Promises

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I Know A Place Launch Party

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elisabeth Elektra - Broken Promises
Got a code?

About

'I KNOW A PLACE' LAUNCH PARTY

featuring...

Elisabeth Elektra + Hinata + more tba.

Elisabeth Elektra

Glasgow-based artist Elisabeth Elektra (she/they) delivers deeply melodic art-pop anthems. Elektra released their Broken Promises EP in 2023 to widespre...

All ages
Brudenell, CPWM and Your Name Here Present
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HINATA

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.