DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
'I KNOW A PLACE' LAUNCH PARTY
featuring...
Elisabeth Elektra + Hinata + more tba.
Elisabeth Elektra
Glasgow-based artist Elisabeth Elektra (she/they) delivers deeply melodic art-pop anthems. Elektra released their Broken Promises EP in 2023 to widespre...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.