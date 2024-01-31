DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Avec des textes brutes et poétiques comme ceux de Brel, Josia s'installe avec ardeur sur la scène hiphop française. Mais un hip hop qu'il définit doux et amer, car c'est dans la mélancolie que les messages sont les plus forts.
Josia sera sur scène au Maze...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.