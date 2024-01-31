DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concert • Josia

Le Mazette
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Avec des textes brutes et poétiques comme ceux de Brel, Josia s'installe avec ardeur sur la scène hiphop française. Mais un hip hop qu'il définit doux et amer, car c'est dans la mélancolie que les messages sont les plus forts.

Josia sera sur scène au Maze...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

