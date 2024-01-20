Top track

SIZ + Trainfantome + Shoefiti

L'international
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SIZ

(Bordeaux, FR - Grunge / Shoegaze - Flippin Freaks, Howlin' Banana)

Nourri à l’indie rock des années 90, Sylvain Palis débute en 2016 le projet SIZ, entouré de Quentin Plantier (batterie) Rémi Lemoine (basse) et de son frère Thoineau (Th Da Freak). P...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SIZ, Trainfantome, Shoefiti

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

