Join us for our first NYE Celebration at Kissa Toronto. Eyes Wide Shut - Masquerade Party NYE 2024. An evening filled with amazing shows & music.
***Limited Tickets Available ***
FOR DINNER or BOTTLE SERVICE - Email us at meet@kissatoronto.com
