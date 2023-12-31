DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kissa NYE 2024 - Eyes Wide Shut

Kissa
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$32.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for our first NYE Celebration at Kissa Toronto. Eyes Wide Shut - Masquerade Party NYE 2024. An evening filled with amazing shows & music.

***Limited Tickets Available ***

F﻿OR DINNER or BOTTLE SERVICE - Email us at meet@kissatoronto.com

This is a 23+ event.
Presented by Kissa.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kissa

619 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1M5, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

