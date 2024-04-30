Top track

Birds in Row + Ojne

Bloom
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
Selling fast
€22.50

About

Versus Music Project e Trivel sono felici di portare al Bloom l'atteso ritorno in Italia dei Birds In Row. L'iconica band francese è tra i nomi più iconici, integri e visionari del panorama screamo e melodic hardcore europeo, scenario che hanno contribuito...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Birds in Row

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

