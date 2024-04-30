DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Versus Music Project e Trivel sono felici di portare al Bloom l'atteso ritorno in Italia dei Birds In Row. L'iconica band francese è tra i nomi più iconici, integri e visionari del panorama screamo e melodic hardcore europeo, scenario che hanno contribuito...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.