Top track

Ebo Taylor & Uhuru Yenzu - Love And Death

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ebo Taylor & the Family Band

Cabaret Sauvage
Mon, 13 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ebo Taylor & Uhuru Yenzu - Love And Death
Got a code?

About

Après une tournée à guichets fermés aux États-Unis, le légendaire Ebo Taylor sera de retour avec son «Family Band » pour une série de dates exceptionnelles en France et en Europe en 2024. Le groupe est composé de 8 musiciens, dont ses fils Henry, Roy et Wi...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ebo Taylor

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.