Après une tournée à guichets fermés aux États-Unis, le légendaire Ebo Taylor sera de retour avec son «Family Band » pour une série de dates exceptionnelles en France et en Europe en 2024. Le groupe est composé de 8 musiciens, dont ses fils Henry, Roy et Wi...
