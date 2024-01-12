Top track

Over the Days

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TGBB #17 : Parker Fans + Sunken + Nerves

Supersonic
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Over the Days
Got a code?

About

Le rendez-vous des diggers de la scène indie!

Véritables coups de cœur de l’équipe, talents encore bruts de la scène de demain, on vous invite à découvrir ces groupes étrangers pour leur toute première date à Paris !

PARKER FANS
(Acid Pop / Amsterd...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nerves, Sunken

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.