NYE23 Dancehall vs Afrobeats

Sector 57
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brunch brands join forces for an epic finale for 2023 in Birmingham. Reggae Brunch X Afro Beats n Brunch NYE special

Expect the Reggae Brunch & Afrobeats n Brunch sell-out vibes but this time at the After Dark edition!!

We mark this spectacular occasion...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
Venue

Sector 57

Milk St, Deritend, Birmingham B5, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

