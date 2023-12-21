DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MOAB w// Paquita Gordon, Dove Quiete, Brillante

Red Room
Thu, 21 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Winter is approaching, and we're excited to begin our holidays. For this occasion, we thought to launch this new MOAB!

We're thrilled to announce our next event, Thursday

21/12, from 22.00 till 5.00AM at Red Room (Via Andrea Doria 2 Milano), featuring a...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MOAB

Lineup

Dove Quiete, Paquita Gordon, Brillante

Venue

Red Room

Viale Andrea Doria, 2, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.