Midas Alonso - A-6

Midas Alonso

La Nau
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

mentalidad de guerra

para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI)
organizado por @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Midas Alonso

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

