Pachyman

IBOAT
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €9
About

Originaire de Porto Rico, Pachy García a commencé à jouer de la guitare dès son plus jeune âge, mais son intérêt croissant pour la musique jamaïcaine ancienne l'a poussé à se tourner vers le piano et la basse. Ce n'est que lorsqu'il s'est installé à Los An...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:30 pm

