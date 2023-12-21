DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
7pm -Jeff Davis Band
Jeff Davis - drums, compositions
Marta Sanchez - el piano
Matt Nelson - sax
Eivind Opsvik - bass
Jonathan Goldberger - guitar
8:30 -Mat Maneri - viola
Jonathan Goldberger - guitar
Sylvester Germaine - bass (Simon Jermyn)
Josh...
