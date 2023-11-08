Top track

Mndsgn - Camelblues

MNDSGN + Ethan Hill + Conduit

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This November, we’re showcasing the best contemporary producers around the globe, featuring Stones Throw artist MNDSGN.

As part of the influential Klipmode collective with Knxwledge, the American-Filipino musician is a revered artist at the centre of a hu Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Conduit, Ethan Hill, Mndsgn

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

