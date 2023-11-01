Top track

The Professionals - 1 2 3

The Professionals

The Waterfront Studio
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Professionals

https://theprofessionalsband.com/

+ support

Jack The Lad

www.facebook.com/jackthelad1000

This is an 14+ event

Presented by New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jack the Lad, The Professionals

Venue

The Waterfront Studio

139-141 King St, NR1 1QH, Norwich
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

