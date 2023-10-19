DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grim Sickers | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew and Marshall Touring present Grim Sickers. A rap genius who's performed on stages like Glastonbury, Reading, and many more. Supports TBA

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Grim Sickers

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

