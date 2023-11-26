Top track

Don Goliath - Tribute to Aba Shanti I - Dub

Aba Shanti-I

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 26 Nov, 4:00 pm
About

Come experience the fullness of Aba-Shanti-I for an early-evening, 4-hour Sunday set as we bring you the sounds of Jah, vibrating dub and roots reggae off the Blues Kitchen walls.

Learning the Roots and Culture of sound systems from his father, then later Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Aba Shanti-I, Nucleus Roots

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

