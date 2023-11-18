Top track

BANDIT + SUPPORT

Sebright Arms
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bandit - We'll Be Alreet
About

The Northern indie quartet have been leaving a mark on the indie scene across the last 18 months, with numerous festivals and support from BBCR1, Spotify & more. Don't miss their next LDN headline show.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

