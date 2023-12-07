Top track

Jozef Van Wissem, SQÜRL - The Taste of Blood

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jozef Van Wissem with special guest Hilary Woods

Bronson
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jozef Van Wissem, SQÜRL - The Taste of Blood
Got a code?

About

Il talento unico nel suonare il liuto rinascimentale di Jozef Van Wissem torna in tour con nuova musica a dicembre 2023!

A metà tra avanguardia e folk, con il suo cordofono (rinascimentale o barocco) il musicista olandese tratteggia melodie ipnotiche e mi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

Hilary Woods, Jozef van Wissem

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.