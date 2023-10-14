Top track

Pena Máxima - Al final llorarás

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pena Máxima + Walking Lands

Heliogàbal
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€8.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pena Máxima - Al final llorarás
Got a code?

About

Pena Máxima presentaran el seu primer disc, ''Un camino corto'', gravat al desembre de 2022 al costat de Raúl Pérez de La Mina. Cançons que van des de Low a Big Thief passant per The Dodos i Slowdive formen part d'un disc i un directe en el qual no tot és Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal.

Lineup

Pena Máxima, Walking Lands

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.