Lewsberg + Th Da Freak Solo

Blonde Venus
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lewsberg from Rotterdam est un groupe de rock composé de quatre musiciens, dont le nom s’inspire de l'écrivain Robert Loesberg, célèbre pour son roman Enige Defecten de 1974. C'est l'une des principales sources d'inspiration du groupe : la contre-culture e Read more

Présenté par TRAFIC.

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:30 pm

