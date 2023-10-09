DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lauren Mayberry

KOKO
Mon, 9 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£34.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Today marks the announcement of CHVRCHES’ vocalist Lauren Mayberrys first ever solo venture. The Scottish singer shared that an album is incoming — collaborators yet to be revealed — and unveiled a run of US and European headline shows (on sale 21 and 2 Read more

SJM Concerts Presents.

Lineup

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

