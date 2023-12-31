DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYE at the Flamingo House ft. Flamingosis

The Flamingo House
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ring in 2024 with your Flamingo House family and our dream artist booking, Flamingosis, this New Year's Eve!

- champagne toast

- dancing all night

more details coming soon!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Drink Easy, INC..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flamingosis

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

