Top track

Popof - Serenity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

POPOF & Guests in The Room by Gray Area

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Popof - Serenity
Got a code?

About

Parisian techno and house sensation POPOF makes his Superior Ingredients debut in The Room on Saturday, November 4th with @entergrayarea.

VIP table service is available : Contact tables@si-bk.com now for more info

NO REFUNDS

All tickets are final sale a...

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Popof

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.