Darin and Brooke Aldridge

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $31.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Darin and Brooke Aldridge live at Eddie's Attic!

Darin and Brooke Aldridge, the highly acclaimed Bluegrass and Americana duo, are back with This Life We’re Livin,’ their ninth recorded project together and first release on Billy Blue Records and celebrate...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

