Top track

Lubomyr Melnyk - A Warmer Place

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lubomyr Melnyk

Le Café de la Danse
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
From €32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lubomyr Melnyk - A Warmer Place
Got a code?

About

Figures d’outsiders magnifiques du mouvement minimaliste derrière des monstres comme Steve Reich, Terry Riley ou Philip Glass, les deux hommes ont, chacun à leur manière, emmené très loin les possibilités de timbre, d’harmoniques et de résonance d’un (ou d...

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Lubomyr Melnyk

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.