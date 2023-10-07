Top track

Jamie Tiller, Alex Kassian, DASCO & IN2STELLAR

Night Tales
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Step beneath the Hackney arches for a night of tranced-out house and dreamy italo disco from 4 of best. If you are fans of Love International, Dimensions or Kala festival - this one is for you.

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

1
Dasco, Alex Kassian, Jamie Tiller and 1 more

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

