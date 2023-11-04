Top track

Into it. Over it. - The Shaking Of Leaves

INTO IT OVER IT, Kevin Devine, Queen of Jeans

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
About

TEN YEARS OF INTERSECTIONS:

Celebrate the decade anniversary of Into It. Over It.'s second full-length album, alongside Kevin Devine and Queen of Jeans

This is a 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Queen of Jeans, Kevin Devine, Into it. Over it.

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

