SIERRA - Gone

Dark rave & boîtes à rythmes

Transbordeur
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
From €12.90

SIERRA - Gone
About

SIERRA (live)

Basses vénéneuses et beats cinglants, SIERRA déploie avec force son énergie électro et darkwave, dès la sortie de son premier EP "Strange Valley" (2017), suivi de "Gone" (2019), qui la fera connaître parmi les fans de la scène synthwave, en Read more

Présenté par SAS Transmission.

Lineup

Sierra, Louisahhh, Maelstrom

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

