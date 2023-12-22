DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Coelho

IBOAT
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:45 pm
GigsBordeaux
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SAUCEPROD. présente COELHO en concert le 22 décembre 2023 à l'IBOAT à Bordeaux !

Cet événement est interdit à des mineurs de moins 16 ans non accompagnés.
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.

Lineup

Coelho

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open7:45 pm

