LINK pres. Rebekah + Wallis

Link
Sat, 30 Sept, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
OPENING PARTY

LINK pres. REBEKAH + WALLIS

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS

Il Link è affiliato al circuito nazionale AICS, Associazione Italiana Cultura Sport. La domanda di affiliazione sarà approvata dal direttivo del Link e successivamente potrete rit Read more

Presentato da Link 2.0 APS.

Lineup

Wallis, Rebekah

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

