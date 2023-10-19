Top track

Nell Mescal - In My Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nell Mescal

Leaf
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nell Mescal - In My Head
Got a code?

Event information

HSP PRSNTS: Nell Mescal.

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by HSP PRSNTS.

Lineup

Nell Mescal

Venue

Leaf

65-67 Bold St, Liverpool L1 4EZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.