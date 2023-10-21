Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor

Indie Discoteque

Concorde 2
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We bet that you look good on the dance floor and we invite you to dance to Indie anthems at Concorde2 in Brighton!

We'll be celebrating the latest and greatest Indie music from Brit Pop to modern classics & festival anthems.

DJ's will be playing Arctic M Read more

Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
600 capacity

