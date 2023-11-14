Top track

Tell Me (Feat. Saoirse Ronan)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Johnny Jewel + Farah + Tannhäuser

Le Hasard Ludique
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tell Me (Feat. Saoirse Ronan)
Got a code?

About

Super! présente Johnny Jewel le 14 novembre 2023 au Hasard Ludique!

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Johnny Jewel, Tannhäuser

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.