DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sultan + Shepard is a Canadian electronic music duo formed in 2002, consisting of Ossama Al Sarraf (Sultan) and Ned Shepard. With a career spanning over two decades, this talented pair has solidified themselves as one of the most notable artists in the ele
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.