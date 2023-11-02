Top track

vangoura - Igual a nadie

vangoura

Sala Clamores
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

vangoura.

La entrada no garantiza asiento. El número de asientos es limitado y se asignarán por orden de llegada.

No se garantiza la plena visibilidad en toda la sala si bien hay varias pantallas que refuerzan la misma cubriendo el 100% del local.

Menor Read more

Organizado por All Nighters.

Lineup

Vangoura

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

