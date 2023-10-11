Top track

Ravenscoon - Periphery Tour

PLATFORM
Wed, 11 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
$26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sub Conscious Productions Presents:

Ravenscoon - Periphery Tour

Specail Guest - DRINKURWATER

Oct 11th 2023

21+

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Sub Conscious Production

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

