STELLAR CIRCUITS w/ Falset and Half Heard Voices

Metro Baltimore
Tue, 14 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60

About

STELLAR CIRCUITS

with

Falset and Half Heard Voices

Formed in 2015, Stellar Circuits emerged to combine the conceptual polarities of groove oriented

music with progressive-minded technicality. Over the quartet’s lifespan, they’ve

managed to fulfill the Read more

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Falset, Stellar Circuits

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

