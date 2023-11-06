Top track

THEOREM. présente CLIP + Mandyspie + 09PEAS powered by Bershka

POPUP!
Mon, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THEOREM. présente CLIP + MANDYSPIE + 09PEAS

Le rendez-vous de concerts hip-hop/rnb parisiens THEOREM., dédié aux nouvelles scènes rap européennes, africaines et américaines revient le 6 novembre au POPUP!

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus d...

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

09peas, Mandyspie , CLIP

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

