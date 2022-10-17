DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Semana Cero : abono total

16 toneladas
17 Oct - 22 Oct
GigsValencia
€45
About

abono general : una semana para tomar la ciudad

para todas las edades menos en la3 + spook (que es para mayores de edad)

organizado por @cero.en.conducta con el apoyo de Vibra Mahou

Venue

16 toneladas

Carrer de Ricardo Micó, 3, 46009 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

