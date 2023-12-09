Top track

Ereb Altor + Enisum

Legend Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€24.15

About

EREB ALTOR, ENISUM: una data al Legend Club di Milano

Atmosfere evocative, scenari epici e riferimenti alla mitologia norrena, sono gli elementi principali contenuti in “Vargtimman”, il nuovo lavoro in studio degli EREB ALTOR, band con una carriera in cos Read more

Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

