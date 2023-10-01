Top track

Kate Bollinger - A Couple Things

Kate Bollinger

The Blue Room
Sun, 1 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$23.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Kate Bollinger’s songs tend to linger well beyond their run times, filling the negative space of ordinary days with charming melodies and smart phrasings. She writes them at home in Richmond, Virginia, Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Sam Burton

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

