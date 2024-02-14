Top track

Mickey Callisto - Destructive Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mickey Callisto

District
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mickey Callisto - Destructive Love
Got a code?

Event information

HSP PRSNTS: Mickey Callisto

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mickey Callisto

Venue

District

61 Jordan Street, Liverpool L1 0BW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.