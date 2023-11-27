DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Antytila

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 27 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £67.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Clapham Grand looks forward to welcoming world-famous Ukrainian band Antytila where they will perform songs that are sung today by people all over the world.

These Ukrainian stars who have performed in stadiums all over the world, put down their instr

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

