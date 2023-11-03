DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brendan Abernathy

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brendan Abernathy live at Eddie's Attic!

Unafraid to write about the parts of his story that scare him most, Brendan Abernathy is known for his contemplative lyrics, memorable melodies, and a captivating live performance you will feel in your soul. Creati Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Brendan Abernathy

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

