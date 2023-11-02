Top track

Sidney Bird

Comet Ping Pong
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday, November 2nd 2023
Sidney Bird
9pm - $15 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

SIDNEY BIRD
Brooklyn, NY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4VfOK9rGW593mfkaJKM6Wi

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: Comet is wheelchair accessible

All Ages

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sidney Bird

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

