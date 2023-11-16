Top track

Night After Sidewalk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KAKI KING Everybody Loves You - 20th Anniversary

Alcazar Live
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Night After Sidewalk
Got a code?

About

La chitarrista proporrà, in location adatte a valorizzare il suo inconfondibile sound, uno show speciale per celebrare l'anniversario di "Everybody Loves You".

Artista visionaria e iconoclasta, in dieci anni di carriera Kaki King ha ridefinito il ruolo de Read more

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Kaki King

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.