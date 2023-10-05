Top track

Slapshot + Sheer Terror + Skullcrack + Cross Control

Alex's Bar
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
About

Thursday night rager with:

Sheer Terror + Slapshot + Skullcrack + Cross Control

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Slapshot, Sheer Terror

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

